Mocha-Arcadia Residents Compensation Ruling:

On Friday, Chief Justice (acting) Roxane George delivered her ruling in the case filed by a group of Mocha-Arcadia residents, who sought over $200 million in damages after the government demolished their homes in early 2023. The ruling marks a significant legal decision in the ongoing battle over land rights and government resettlement policies. Tiana Cole has more on this case.

