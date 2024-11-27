Thursday, November 28, 2024
CHARRANDASS PERSAUD IS NOW A ROAD BUILDER SAYS TOO MANY “CROSSOVERS” GETTING BIG CONTRACTS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Charrandass Persaud is gearing up for a return to active politics, but in the meantime, he has expressed frustration with the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), particularly over its handling of road contracts. Persaud has criticized what he views as mismanagement and inefficiencies in the awarding and execution of these contracts, calling for greater accountability and transparency.

Travis Chase provides more insights into Persaud’s comments and his potential plans for re-entering the political arena.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
