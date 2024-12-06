55 GUYANESE COMPLETE SECOND BATCH OF RISK-INFORMED YOUTH TRAINING

A new cohort of 55 social service professionals has successfully completed specialized training to improve their capacity to assist vulnerable youths. The initiative, a collaboration between the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and USAID, is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen interventions and provide targeted support for at-risk youths across Guyana.
Kerese Gonsalves reports on the program’s objectives, the skills imparted to participants, and how this initiative is expected to impact youth development and social services nationwide.