55 GUYANESE COMPLETE SECOND BATCH OF RISK-INFORMED YOUTH TRAINING

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
A new cohort of 55 social service professionals has successfully completed specialized training to improve their capacity to assist vulnerable youths. The initiative, a collaboration between the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and USAID, is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen interventions and provide targeted support for at-risk youths across Guyana.

Kerese Gonsalves reports on the program’s objectives, the skills imparted to participants, and how this initiative is expected to impact youth development and social services nationwide.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
