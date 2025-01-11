Sunday, January 12, 2025
HomeEDUCATION$31.5 BILLION INVESTED IN SCHOOLS INFRASTRUCTURE IN THE PAST 4 YEARS -...
EDUCATIONNews

$31.5 BILLION INVESTED IN SCHOOLS INFRASTRUCTURE IN THE PAST 4 YEARS – MINISTER OF EDUCATION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
54

Over the past four years, the Ministry of Education has spent $31.5 billion on infrastructural development across the country. The Minister of Education announced this during the Ministry’s end-of-year press briefing. Dacia Richards has more on this announcement.

Previous article
BODY OF 39 YEAR OLD CHINESE NATIONAL RETRIEVED FROM DEMERARA RIVER FOLLOWING INCIDENT
Next article
WALK IN LOCATIONS ESTABLISHED FOR PERSONS WHO MISSED CASH GRANT REGISTRATION DATES – DR. SINGH
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

PARENTS WEIGH IN ON REOPENING OF SCHOOLS AMID INCREASING COVID-19 NUMBERS

303 COVID-19 related deaths recorded in Guyana