$31.5 BILLION INVESTED IN SCHOOLS INFRASTRUCTURE IN THE PAST 4 YEARS – MINISTER OF EDUCATION

Over the past four years, the Ministry of Education has spent $31.5 billion on infrastructural development across the country. The Minister of Education announced this during the Ministry’s end-of-year press briefing. Dacia Richards has more on this announcement.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on