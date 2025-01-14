Wednesday, January 15, 2025
2025 BUDGET SHOULD PAY CLOSER ATTENTION TO HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT – OPPOSITION LEADER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Guyana National Budget 2025: Antonio Dey reports that as Guyanese eagerly anticipate this year’s National Budget, Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton and Economist Elson Low have emphasized the need to prioritize human resource development. They argue that investing in people is key to advancing Guyana’s economic and social progress.

NO RECORDS OF MASS MIGRATION OF TEACHERS – MINISTER OF EDUCATION
THE MATTHEWS RIDGE COCAINE BUST: HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER SAYS ARRESTS MADE OVERSEAS
