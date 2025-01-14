2025 BUDGET SHOULD PAY CLOSER ATTENTION TO HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT – OPPOSITION LEADER

Guyana National Budget 2025: Antonio Dey reports that as Guyanese eagerly anticipate this year’s National Budget, Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton and Economist Elson Low have emphasized the need to prioritize human resource development. They argue that investing in people is key to advancing Guyana’s economic and social progress.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on