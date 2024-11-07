Thursday, November 7, 2024
HomeNewsNORTON SAYS GECOM CHAIR APPEARS TO BE POISONING THE ELECTORAL SYSTEM, AMPLIFIES...
NewsPolitics

NORTON SAYS GECOM CHAIR APPEARS TO BE POISONING THE ELECTORAL SYSTEM, AMPLIFIES CALL FOR HER REMOVAL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
57

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has called for the removal of retired Justice Claudette Singh from her position as Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). Norton claims that Singh’s continued presence in the electoral body is detrimental and “poisoning” the electoral system. Dacia Richards provides more details on this significant political development and the reactions it has stirred.

Previous article
“I’VE NOT BEEN QUESTIONED BY US AUTHORITIES”, GAIL TEIXEIRA SAYS THE ALLEGATION SHOULD’T BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

WORKS ON REGION THREE LANDS ONGOING, NEARING COMPLETION -MIN.CROAL

SOME LICENSED GOLD DEALERS NOT JUST DEALING IN GOLD