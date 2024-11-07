NORTON SAYS GECOM CHAIR APPEARS TO BE POISONING THE ELECTORAL SYSTEM, AMPLIFIES CALL FOR HER REMOVAL

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has called for the removal of retired Justice Claudette Singh from her position as Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). Norton claims that Singh’s continued presence in the electoral body is detrimental and “poisoning” the electoral system. Dacia Richards provides more details on this significant political development and the reactions it has stirred.
