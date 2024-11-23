Sunday, November 24, 2024
LEGITIMATE DATA FOR CASH GRANT REGISTRATION NECESSARY – JAGDEO

Amid growing concerns from the Opposition regarding the registration process for the government’s $100,000 one-off cash grant, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic, Bharrat Jagdeo, has reaffirmed that eligible Guyanese must present a valid form of identification to benefit from the initiative.

Jagdeo emphasized that the requirement ensures accountability and transparency in the distribution process. Antonio Dey provides more details on the General Secretary’s response and the ongoing debate surrounding the cash grant initiative.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
