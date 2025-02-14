Saturday, February 15, 2025
HomeNewsGUYANA MUST BE PREPARED TO RESPOND TO ANY ESCALATION THAT THREATENS NATIONAL...
NewsPolitics

GUYANA MUST BE PREPARED TO RESPOND TO ANY ESCALATION THAT THREATENS NATIONAL SECURITY – ARMY CHIEF

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
118

Guyana’s National Security Readiness Amid Venezuela Tensions:

As Venezuela’s provocations and aggressive rhetoric toward Guyana continue, President Irfaan Ali, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, reaffirmed the country’s readiness to respond to any escalation that threatens national security. The President assured citizens that Guyana remains vigilant, emphasizing diplomatic efforts, strategic alliances, and defense preparedness amid territorial tensions.

Tiana Cole has more on this developing situation.

Previous article
EXXON PRESIDENT STILL “ SHOCKED” OVER SHOOTING INCIDENT SAYS TRANSPORTATION TENDER STILL OUT
Next article
WOMAN PLEADS FOR JUSTICE AFTER EX-BOYFRIEND BRUTALLY CHOPPED STEP FATHER
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GOVT REMEMBERS THE LATE JANET JAGAN ON HER 100TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

NIGHT COURT SITTINGS TO END FEBRUARY 28