GUYANA MUST BE PREPARED TO RESPOND TO ANY ESCALATION THAT THREATENS NATIONAL SECURITY – ARMY CHIEF

Guyana’s National Security Readiness Amid Venezuela Tensions:

As Venezuela’s provocations and aggressive rhetoric toward Guyana continue, President Irfaan Ali, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, reaffirmed the country’s readiness to respond to any escalation that threatens national security. The President assured citizens that Guyana remains vigilant, emphasizing diplomatic efforts, strategic alliances, and defense preparedness amid territorial tensions.

Tiana Cole has more on this developing situation.

