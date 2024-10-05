Saturday, October 5, 2024
GOV’T CANNOT IMPOSE RESTRICTIONS ON CHINESE OR FOREIGN BUSINESS, OPERATORS MUST COMPLY WITH INDUSTRY STANDARDS – JAGDEO

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The People’s Progressive Party/Civic General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo, addressed concerns about the increase in Chinese supermarkets nationwide. He stated that restricting such foreign ventures is difficult for the government. However, he emphasized that all operators must comply with industry standards. Antonio Dey reports.

CANCER AWARENESS MONTH: FOUR-TIME CANCER SURVIVOR ENCOURAGES WOMEN TO GET SCREENED, IT CAN SAVE YOUR LIFE
CENTENARIAN DEFYING THE ODDS THROUGH WRITING
