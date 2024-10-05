GOV’T CANNOT IMPOSE RESTRICTIONS ON CHINESE OR FOREIGN BUSINESS, OPERATORS MUST COMPLY WITH INDUSTRY STANDARDS – JAGDEO

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo, addressed concerns about the increase in Chinese supermarkets nationwide. He stated that restricting such foreign ventures is difficult for the government. However, he emphasized that all operators must comply with industry standards. Antonio Dey reports.
