WE BELIEVE IN POWER SHARING – AFC LEADER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The Alliance for Change has pledged to curtail executive presidential powers if it wins the seat of government in next year’s General and Regional Elections. Party Leader emphasized a commitment to power-sharing. Tiana Cole has more details.

GOV’T APPLICATION TO STAY REPAYMENT OF SALARIES FOR STRIKING LINDEN NURSES AGAIN DENIED BY JUDGE
