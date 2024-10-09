THE MAIN STREET ABDUCTION PROBE, COURT GRANTS POLICE MORE TIME TO GRILL SUSPECTS

Police are hoping that the extended detention of five men in connection with an abduction case will help crack the investigation. The court has granted additional time for further questioning of the suspects. More details in this report.
