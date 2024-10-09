Wednesday, October 9, 2024
HomeCrimeTHE MAIN STREET ABDUCTION PROBE, COURT GRANTS POLICE MORE TIME TO GRILL...
CrimeNews

THE MAIN STREET ABDUCTION PROBE, COURT GRANTS POLICE MORE TIME TO GRILL SUSPECTS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
232

Police are hoping that the extended detention of five men in connection with an abduction case will help crack the investigation. The court has granted additional time for further questioning of the suspects. More details in this report.

Previous article
BETTER HOPE – LBI NDC ON HIGH ALERT FOR STREET LIGHT THIEVES, ELECTRICIAN ALREADY SERVING TIME FOR LARCENY
Next article
MODEC Sponsors Guyana’s 2024 National Robotics Team: Impressed by STEMGuyana’s Robotics Program
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

INQUEST RECOMMENDED INTO DEATH OF TRIO AT KINGSTON SEAWALL…NO OTHER WITTNESS...

Man chopped, beaten before being robbed of cash, valuables by armed...