SERVER DRAMA AND FLASH DRIVE ORDERS REVEALED IN MYERS ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — New testimony in the ongoing election fraud case has pulled the spotlight onto former Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers, with witnesses recalling how she demanded control over tabulation data and intervened in the handling of sensitive election equipment during the chaotic days of March 2020.

The revelations came on Friday when the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court continued hearing evidence in the conspiracy case tied to the Region Four vote count. Prosecutors played a video of police questioning Myers in October 2020, where she declined to answer every question posed. Sitting alongside her attorney Nigel Hughes, Myers simply repeated: “I exercise my right to remain silent.”

But another figure in the video did speak, Anneal Giddings, who was GECOM’s Information Technology Manager at the time and has since replaced Myers as DCEO. Giddings recounted being instructed by Myers to hand over his only backup of the Region Four tabulation data stored on a flash drive. “She instructed that the flash drive be delivered to her and I complied,” he said.

He also described the tense scene at the Ashmin’s Building during a bomb scare, when he tried to remove election materials and a server to safety. According to Giddings, Myers ordered him not to move the server. He disobeyed, placing it in his car, but half an hour later she instructed him to return it. Once back inside, Myers reportedly declared the system compromised and ordered the tabulation shut down.

The courtroom was told that additional video interrogations exist for former Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo and ex-GECOM staffer Sheffern February, but their admissibility is under review. Defense lawyer Hughes has objected, arguing that those suspects were questioned without legal counsel present.

Myers, Mingo, and February are part of a group of nine individuals now facing 19 charges of conspiracy to commit electoral fraud. Among the others are former Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield, former staffers Enrique Livan, Michelle Miller, and Denise Babb-Cummings, as well as APNU+AFC members Volda Lawrence and Carol Smith-Joseph.

Prosecutors allege that the group conspired to manipulate the March 2, 2020 election results for Region Four, inflating the votes of the APNU+AFC coalition while cutting down those of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), which ultimately won the elections.

The trial continues, with the next phase expected to decide how much of these interrogation recordings the court will admit.

