Thursday, October 17, 2024
Crime

INVESTIGATION INTO KITTY MURDER/SUICIDE STILL ONGOING POLICE STILL GATHERING STATEMENTS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Authorities suspect that jealousy may have been the driving force behind a tragic murder-suicide in the Police A Division. The incident has left the community in shock as investigations continue. Travis Chase has more details in this report.

