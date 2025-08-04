Monday, August 4, 2025
GECOM WARNS: CASH FOR VOTES, BALLOT DISCLOSURE COULD LAND YOU IN JAIL

By HGPTV
With just weeks to go before Guyana’s September 1 General and Regional Elections, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has issued a firm warning: any attempts to tamper with the integrity of the voting process could lead to jail time, hefty fines, and even disqualification from future elections.

In a statement released this week, the Commission reminded all stakeholders—including political parties, candidates, voters, and campaigners—that their conduct must uphold the principles of free, fair, and credible elections.

GECOM cited specific offences under the Representation of the People Act, Cap. 1:03, warning that even subtle infractions could have serious legal consequences. Among the key violations:

  • It is illegal for any person—including the voter themselves—to reveal how they or someone else voted, whether verbally or by displaying a marked ballot.
  • It is also a criminal offence to pressure or persuade someone to show their ballot paper, or to disclose how they voted, either directly or indirectly.
  • Offering money, gifts, loans, or any material incentive to secure a vote is strictly prohibited.

“Any person who commits any of the above offences shall be liable on summary conviction to pay a fine and to imprisonment for six months,” the Commission stated. It added that violators may also be barred from voting or contesting in future elections.

The statement reflects GECOM’s push to avoid a repeat of past electoral controversies, especially the 2020 elections, which were marred by allegations of attempted fraud and international backlash. With this year’s election drawing global attention—especially from observers like the European Union and the Carter Center—the spotlight is on Guyana to run a clean and credible process.

GECOM also appealed to voters and stakeholders to exercise their civic responsibility by respecting the secrecy of the ballot and rejecting electoral bribery in all its forms. The Commission noted that these laws are not mere formalities—they are enforceable protections meant to preserve democracy.

As election day approaches, GECOM is expected to roll out more public education campaigns to ensure that voters understand both their rights and the legal boundaries they must observe.

The message is clear: vote freely, vote privately, and don’t sell your vote—or you may not get to vote at all next time.

